Bills add linebacker depth by signing Jelani Jenkins

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) The Buffalo Bills have added much-needed experienced depth at linebacker by signing free agent Jelani Jenkins.

The 25-year-old started 34 games over the previous three seasons with the Miami Dolphins before signing with Oakland in March. Jenkins was pegged to compete for a starting job but never made the Raiders’ season-opening roster. He was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 2 because of an undisclosed injury, and then released two days later.

Jenkins enters his fifth season after being selected by Miami in the fourth round of the 2013 draft. He joins a thin linebacker group consisting of three rookie backups, including Tanner Vallejo, who is sidelined by a knee injury.

Buffalo opened room on its roster by releasing cornerback Greg Mabin.

The team also shuffled practice squad receivers by signing Malachi Dupre and releasing Daikiel Shorts.

The Bills (1-0) play at Carolina (1-0) on Sunday.

—

