Bill Belichick naps in preparation of Texans (Photo)

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was photographed fast asleep on a Nantucket ferry in the week leading up to their AFC playoff game.

The overriding theme in the early part of the 2016 NFL Playoffs has to be important football people on boats in the week leading up to their playoff game.

Last week, New York Giants wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr., Victor Cruz, and Sterling Shepard were photographed partying on Trey Songz’s yacht down in Miami. The Giants were plastered by the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field on Sunday night 38-13.

Boatgate is the overarching storyline for the Giants’ offseason now that they’ve been eliminated from playoff contention. On Monday, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was photographed on a Nantucket ferry in the week leading up to New England’s AFC Divisional round game against the Houston Texans. Boatgate Part Deux?

Hey @OnlyInBOS, look who I found on the Nantucket ferry on their bye week…#RelationshipGoals pic.twitter.com/mZkADW07MK — Adam Markopoulos (@AdamMarko) January 9, 2017

Should the Patriots be concerned? No way, as the New England is a whopping 16-point favorite over the Texans on Saturday night’s game up in Foxborough. Belichick was just hanging out in New England where boats are everywhere. He’s probably already devised a game plan to clobber Houston on Saturday night anyway.

Keep in mind that the Patriots have already destroyed the Texans once this season in Foxborough. New England throttled Brock Osweiler’s Texans to the tune of 27-0 back on Thursday Night Football in Week 3.

Quarterbacking the Patriots then was rookie third-stinger Jacoby Brissett. Tom Brady is back and ready to get New England to its sixth straight AFC Championship Game. The Patriots’ journey through the NFL Playoffs begins on Saturday night. A well-rested Belichick is bad news for the rest of the AFC. Boatgate Part Deux is not going to happen.

