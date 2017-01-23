Bill Belichick didn’t know the Falcons won before the Patriots’ game started

While the Atlanta Falcons were wrapping up their beatdown of the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon, the New England Patriots were gearing up for the biggest game of their season. With the way the Patriots operate, it should come as no surprise that they were completely focused on the AFC Championship game and not the conclusion of the NFC’s title bout.

So much so that Patriots coach Bill Belichick had no idea who won the first game.

“No, I mean I didn’t even know they won,” he said after the Patriots’ win. “We didn’t see the first game. Obviously, they’re a great team or they wouldn’t be playing in this game. They’ve had a great year.”

Of course, Belichick is well aware that the Patriots will be facing the Falcons in two weeks for Super Bowl LI, but it’s pretty reasonable to believe that he’s telling the truth about not knowing beforehand.

Belichick makes it a point to share that he doesn’t use social media – “Snapface,” “Instantchat” and the like – so he certainly didn’t check Twitter before the Patriots kicked off. Heck, he’s probably not a frequent texter, either, so it’s doubtful any of his friends texted him before the game to tell him the Falcons had won.

And even if they did, you can be sure Belichick ignored them and stuck to the game plan of remaining completely focused.