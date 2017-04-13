Belichick calls Deflategate ‘ridiculous’, Hernandez case ‘a tragedy’
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is not known as the most compelling interview out there, but once in a while he can say some pretty interesting stuff.
During a CNBC interview that is set to air Thursday, Belichick plays word-association, including taking questions about Deflategate and former tight end Aaron Hernandez, who was convicted of murder in 2015 and faces another double-murder trial in Boston that are currently in jury deliberations.
Here is the full exchange with CNBC's Suzy Welch:
Welch: I want to play a little word-association game. Okay?
Belichick: Okay.
SW: I'm going to say a word and I just want your immediate, snap reaction. Okay?
BB: Sure.
SW: Football.
BB: More sport than business. But it is a business. That I respect the game for the game and the sport.
SW: The media.
BB: It is how a team connects to its fans.
SW: Winning.
BB: The goal. There's no medals for trying. This isn't like eighth grade where everybody gets a trophy. We are in a professional sport, and it is competitive to win. That's what we do.
SW: Deflategate.
BB: Ridiculous.
SW: Aaron Hernandez.
BB: Tragedy.
SW: Heartbreaking.
BB: Yes. That would be another word.
SW: Next year.
BB: Is this year.
SW: Perfect day.
BB: Nantucket.
SW: Last one. Legacy.
BB: For another day.
SW: Don't think about it?
BB: No. Right now, 2017. Trying to have a good team this year. There will be another day to talk about it.
SW: Just another day at the office for you?
BB: No. I mean, look, I'm aware of it, but I can't sit and think about it. Look, this year is going to be part of it. So, try to have a good year this year and you know, we will figure out the rest of it later.
