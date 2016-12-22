Bill Belichick admits he loves ‘caroling’ after being shown hilarious mashup video

Who knew Bill Belichick could get into the Christmas spirit? Well, with the help of some editing.

The usually stoic New England Patriots head coach flashed the slightest of grins during Wednesday’s news conference when he was asked if he loves Christmas caroling.

“True or false Bill Belichick goes Christmas caroling every year?” one reporter asked.

“I love caroling,” Belichick admitted.

So why the line of questioning? Belichick was shown a mashup video of himself, Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski “signing” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”.

Now, if only we could get the Patriots’ trio to give us the real thing.