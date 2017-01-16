Beyond the Gridiron: Oakland Raiders Join Warriors, A’s in Fire Relief

Despite potentially leaving for Las Vegas, the Oakland Raiders are giving back to the city that has hosted and loved them.

The Oakland Raiders may be relocating and making Nevada the (Black and) Silver State. However, in the meantime, they are starting their offseason by going beyond the gridiron and giving back to the city that stuck with them through several brutal and disappointing seasons.

The Oakland Raiders, who managed to make it to the playoffs this season before losing to the Houston Texans in the Wild Card round, teamed up with the Golden State Warriors and Oakland Athletic’s to provide relief and aid to victims from the “Ghost Ship” warehouse fire.

Following the fire, which broke out on Dec. 2, 2016 and claimed 36 lives, the Oakland A’s started a fundraising campaign on YouCaring.com. The organization pledged to match public donations up to $50,000. The Oakland Raiders and Golden State Warriors made the same matching pledge that the A’s did. Players and coaches from the Warriors also donated an additional $75,000 to the fund and created a PSA video to inform people of the relief efforts.

With the news of the campaign spreading, over 3,600 donations were made to the fund. Following the first quarter of Thursday night’s Pistons-Warriors game, Golden State president and COO Rick Welts, A’s manager Bob Melvin and Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie presented a check worth $750,000 to the American Red Cross and the City of Oakland. Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and Trevor Riggen, regional CEO of the American Red Cross were there to receive the check.

December was a difficult month for both the City of Oakland and the Raiders (who lost quarterback Derek Carr due to a broken fibula). However, by coming together, the community and team are starting the new year on a positive note and showing the power of unity. Regardless of their interest in relocating, it’s clear that Oakland is near and dear to the Raiders. And that’s rewarding for Raider Nation, even if this season wasn’t.

