Beyond the Gridiron: New York Giants Cornerback Trevin Wade

New York Giants cornerback Trevin Wade wants to step up and perform, but also knows true fulfillment comes from the good he does.

Nicknamed “Two-Star” after a rating he received as a high school football prospect, New York Giants cornerback Trevin Wade is used to being overlooked and underrated. This was the case throughout his career before the NFL and still is the case now.

His name doesn’t make the headlines weekly but Two-Star Wade lays his heart out on the field and is responsible for two crucial, yet overlooked, plays which helped the New York Giants keep points off the scoreboard and win two important games.

In Week 9, Trevin Wade was able to keep up with Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jordan Matthews and defend an inside fade play on fourth down which resulted in an incomplete pass. This was the last defensive play of the game and helped secure the Giants a 28-23 win. It also allowed the New York Giants to snap a four-game loosing streak against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The next week, Trevin Wade broke up a pass in the end zone intended for Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd on a third-and-5 play in the third quarter. In a game which the Giants won by a single point, Wade forcing the Bengals to settle for a field goal proved to be critical.

Though the Giants stumbled in Week 16, Wade stepped up again. With their cornerback depth depleted due to the injury to Janoris Jenkins, Two-Star again held his own and came up with a number of big plays in coverage. It’s simplifying it, sure, but you can’t blame Thursday’s loss on Wade.

Just as crucial as his stepping up on the field, though, is Wade stepping up and giving back to the community. Wade partnered with Strikes4Kids and several of his New York Giants teammates to host a bowling event in order to raise funds and awareness for the homeless youth living at Covenant House in New Jersey on Monday, Dec. 19. The event marked the official launch of the Trevin Wade Foundation, which aims to provide children with essentials needed daily.

Homeless youth are often overlooked, which Trevin Wade can relate to. Therefore, the Giants cornerback is working hard to change that through his Foundation by putting smiles on children’s faces and showing them that they are cared for. And of course, that brings a smile to Wade’s face. Because while he’s happy when he does well on the field, the fulfillment he gets from the good he does off of it can’t be touched.

