Bengals’ Pacman Jones jailed over Cincinnati confrontation

CINCINNATI (AP) Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam ”Pacman” Jones was jailed Tuesday on four charges including a felony charge that he spit on a nurse after being arrested in downtown Cincinnati, the NFL star’s latest brush with the law.

A lawyer representing Jones at his initial court appearance told a judge he ”vehemently denies” allegations against him. The Hamilton County judge set bond at $37,500 for Jones and ordered that he submit to a blood test.

The Hamilton County sheriff’s office said Jones would remain jailed until the blood test can be performed Wednesday morning. Sheriff Jim Neil said Jones was ”disorderly and combative” throughout his booking just after midnight Tuesday morning and had to be put in a restraint chair.

”Whether someone is a professional athlete, a blue collar worker or homeless, our staff will treat them with respect and we expect the same,” Neil said in a statement. ”Regardless of who they are, if they endanger my deputies, our medical staff or themselves, we will take action.”

Court records show Jones, who has a history of trouble with the law during his NFL career, is accused of pushing and poking a man in the eye, then struggling with Cincinnati police officers by head-butting, kicking and refusing to get into the police car. He then allegedly spit on a female nurse’s hand while being booked into the jail.

The alleged spitting, following his arrest on misdemeanor charges of assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business, resulted in a felony count of harassment with a bodily substance.

A prosecutor said the case began when Jones was pounding on doors at the Millennium Hotel, which is near the Bengals’ Paul Brown Stadium. He then allegedly pushed and poked a security guard.

Public Defender Lauren Staley said he ”vehemently denies” that he assaulted anyone, and will hire an attorney to contest the charges.

She said Jones, who stood next to her in court nodding in agreement, has witnesses for his defense and had waited for police to arrive to explain what happened.

”They essentially didn’t hear his side of the story before placing him under arrest,” Staley said.

Bengals spokesman Jack Brennan said the club is aware of the incident, but by policy, doesn’t comment on unresolved legal matters.

Jones will be subject to potential NFL discipline after the case is resolved. Jones’ agent didn’t respond immediately to a request for comment.

Jones, who played for the Bengals in Sunday’s season-ending home victory over Baltimore, has repeatedly had legal issues since making his NFL debut with Tennessee after going to college at West Virginia University.

The Atlanta native was acquitted in 2013 on an assault charge in Hamilton County after a woman accused him of punching her in a nightclub. Earlier that year, he paid a fine for disorderly conduct after police accused him of making offensive comments at a traffic stop. He also pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in January 2012 after an arrest at a Cincinnati bar.

Earlier, Jones pleaded an equivalent of no contest to misdemeanor conspiracy to commit disorderly conduct in a 2007 Las Vegas strip club melee. The Nevada Supreme Court in 2015 upheld lower a civil case decision that he had to pay more than $12.4 million. Jones was blamed for instigating violence that led to the shooting by someone else of two club employees, one left paralyzed from the waist down.

The Titans made Jones the sixth overall pick in the 2005 draft, and he started 28 games in his first two seasons. He also played for the Dallas Cowboys, but arrests and suspensions nearly scuttled his career before the Bengals signed him in 2010 and he became a regular starting defensive back and punt returner.

Jones and linebacker Vontaze Burfict were key players in the Bengals’ opening-round playoff meltdown last year, when they got late personal fouls that set up Pittsburgh’s 18-16 victory on a field goal. After five straight seasons of opening-round losses, the Bengals missed the playoffs this season after finishing 6-9-1.

AP Sports Writer Joe Kay in Cincinnati contributed to this report.

