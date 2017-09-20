Bengals-Packers Capsule

CINCINNATI (0-2) at GREEN BAY (1-1)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EDT, CBS

OPENING LINE – Packers by 10

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Cincinnati 0-2, Green Bay 1-1

SERIES RECORD – Bengals lead 7-5

LAST MEETING – Bengals beat Packers 34-30, Sept. 22, 2013

LAST WEEK – Bengals lost to Texans 13-9; Packers lost to Falcons 34-23

AP PRO32 RANKING – Bengals No. 27, Packers No. 7

BENGALS OFFENSE – OVERALL (27), RUSH (22), PASS (22)

BENGALS DEFENSE – OVERALL (5), RUSH (31), PASS (1)

PACKERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (7), RUSH (27), PASS (4)

PACKERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (8), RUSH (t-20), PASS (9)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Bengals have won last three meetings. … Each team had four turnovers in last meeting in 2013, including fumble returned for touchdown for each side. … Bengals trying to avoid first 0-3 start since 2008, when they went 4-11-1. They’ve gone 0-3 13 times in club history, failed to have winning record any of those seasons. … Bengals first team since 1939 Eagles to open season with two home games and fail to score TD. They haven’t reached end zone in 25 possessions, settling for three FGs. … Last team to open season with two home games and so few points was 1949 Packers. … Bengals fired Ken Zampese after 13-9 loss to Texans on Thursday and elevated QBs coach Bill Lazor to offensive coordinator. … QB Andy Dalton’s 28.4 passer rating in opening 20-0 loss to Ravens was second lowest of career. He’s thrown four INTs, lost fumble. … Dalton’s 47.2 passer rating is worst in NFL. Browns rookie DeShone Kizer is second lowest at 55.6. Dalton led AFC in passer rating in 2015 at 106.3 … DT Geno Atkins had two sacks vs. Texans. He’s been involved in sack in six straight games, tied for longest streak in Bengals history. It’s longest active streak in NFL. … Packers started week with several key players on injury report, including starting OTs David Bakhtiari (hamstring) and Bryan Bulaga (ankle), WRs Jordy Nelson (quad) and Randall Cobb (shoulder), and DL Mike Daniels (hamstring). … QB Aaron Rodgers reached 300 career TD passes in fewest attempts (4,742) in NFL history. With 73 career interceptions, Rodgers also first to reach 300 passing TDs before throwing 100 interceptions. He passed Tom Brady (115) for fewest at time of reaching 300 passing TDs. … LB Clay Matthews (74 sacks) one sack from passing Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila (74.5) for most in franchise history since 1982. … Fantasy Tip: PPR alert! WR-turned-RB Ty Montgomery has been just as effective in short passing game as on ground, including six catches for 75 yards and short shovel pass turned into touchdown last week against Atlanta. He could be more involved in passing game if Packers have more injury-related protection issues.

—

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL