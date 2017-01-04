Bengals CB Adam Jones on recent arrest: ‘None of this makes sense’

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones was released from jail one day after being arrested and charged with three misdemeanors and a felony. Upon his release, Jones spoke out on the situation, defending himself despite facing multiple charges.

“I’ll let everything play out in court,” Jones told reporters Wednesday morning. “Obviously, without getting into it, none of this makes sense.”

According to a report from the Cincinnati Enquirer, Jones was detained for allegedly “pushing and poking” a man in the eye at the Millennium Hotel. When police arrived and attempted to get him in the cruiser, he allegedly began kicking and head-butting an officer.

While briefly speaking to reporters on his way out Wednesday, Jones attempted to show exactly what he did to the man, demonstrating poking someone in the arm.

“For touching a guy, like this, I got arrested,” Jones said. “We’ll see how it goes. I’m more than (confident) that this will be dismissed pretty soon.”

In addition to the three misdemeanors – assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business – Jones was charged with felony harassment with a bodily substance. He allegedly spit on a nurse at the jail while being booked, as well.

Jones did apologize to fans and the team Wednesday before exiting the facility.

“I’m sorry that this happened,” he said. “It would be different if I was beating people’s ass, but for touching someone?”

Marvin Lewis addressed the situation on Tuesday night, saying this to the Cincinnati Enquirer:

“Obviously the events of last evening are not something that you want to have happen,” Lewis said. “Unfortunately it did. Our people are investigating that. You don’t want charges against any of your people. … Our people will investigate, our security as well as the law enforcement here locally and it will play out and everything will kind of go from there.”

Jones is set to appear before a grand jury on Jan. 13.