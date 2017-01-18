Bengals’ Carlos Dunlap Selected To NFL Pro Bowl

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap has been added to NFL Pro Bowl roster.

Cincinnati adds another name to the NFL Pro Bowl in the case of Carlos Dunlap. The Bengals’ defensive end finished the season with eight sacks along with 49 total tackles and three forced fumbles. Dunlap was one of the more consistent pass rushers coming off of the edge for the defense. The former Florida Gator managed to start all 16 games for the Bengals in 2016. Dunlap’s athleticism and deep repertoire of pass rush techniques allow him to beat offensive lineman off of the line of scrimmage and into the quarterback’s face.

This will be Dunlap’s second NFL Pro Bowl appearance. Dunlap will be joining fellow defensive lineman Geno Atkins and Bengals’ star wide receiver A.J. Green for the occasion. Unfortunately, Cincinnati’s deep threat will not participate. Green suffered a torn hamstring, in Week 11 against the Buffalo Bills. The setback also kept him from posting a sixth straight 1,000-yard season.

An Opportunity Presents Itself

Houston Texans Defensive End, Jadeveon Clowney will sit for the Pro Bowl, allowing Dunlap to step in as a replacement. Clowney will not participate due to injury. The Texans’ defender played through wrist and elbow injuries the entire season while recording six sacks.

Carlos has been a bright spot on the Bengals’ defense, bringing an extra threat off of the edge. Along with fellow Pro Bowler Atkins, the duo led the Bengals defense by sacking the quarterback a combined 109 times in their Cincinnati careers. Perseverance pays off for the 7th year veteran.

Pro Bowl Details

The 2017 NFL Pro Bowl will take place in Orlando, Florida. This is a big change from the game’s usual Hawaii setup.

The game will air on January 29 on ESPN at 8:00 PM.

Good luck to all of the Bengals in this year’s Pro Bowl.

