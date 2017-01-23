Bengals’ Andy Dalton Replaces Tom Brady In 2017 Pro Bowl

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, Andy Dalton has been chosen to replace The New England Patriots’ Tom Brady in the 2017 NFL Pro Bowl.

The Cincinnati Bengals have added another replacement to the Pro Bowl. Last night, two teams punched their tickets to the Super Bowl. The New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons will face off in one of the most-watched sporting events in America. Super Bowl LI will be held in Houston, Texas at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017.

With admittance to the Super Bowl, participating teams will no doubt have members selected to the Pro Bowl. Those players will not participate in the festivities and will be replaced. Tom Brady, arguably the best quarterback of all time, will be replaced with Bengals quarterback, Andy Dalton.

A Season of Hard Luck

In a season of dismay, the Bengals have come out with more to be happy about than we thought. Dalton along with Carlos Dunlap, Andrew Whitworth, A.J. Green, and Geno Atkins all have been named to the 2017 NFL Pro Bowl.

This will make Dalton’s third trip to the game. This season saw Dalton throwing to many unknown names. With his top two targets, Green and Tyler Eifert out with injuries most of the season, The Red Rifle had to improvise. He found a solid receiver in Brandon LaFell and occasionally threw in the direction of rookie Tyler Boyd and backup tight end C.J. Uzomah. But, there wasn’t much production in the running back department either. That meant the TCU alum was put to the test.

Dalton also lost his number two and three receivers to free agency. Marvin Jones and Mohamed Sanu–who will play in the Super Bowl–were both productive for Dalton while wearing stripes.

The Rifle

The Bengals’ signal caller produced somewhat, despite all of the injuries. With 4,206 passing yards, 18 touchdowns with 8 interceptions, he worked with the hand he was dealt. Dalton was also sacked a staggering 41 times. It’s honestly hard to get in a rhythm whenever you’re finding yourself on the ground so much. Dalton also added four rushing touchdowns to his season totals.

It definitely wasn’t the prettiest of seasons. The Rifle has played much better in his career, but he has also had more to work with. Look for the Bengals to get help for Andy this offseason.

Pro Bowl

The 2017 NFL Pro Bowl will take place in Orlando, Florida.

The game will air on January 29 on ESPN at 8:00 PM.

