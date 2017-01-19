Bengals’ Andrew Whitworth Added to Pro Bowl Roster

Andrew Whitworth is the newest Cincinnati Bengal to be added to the NFL Pro Bowl.

The Cincinnati Bengals have been lucky enough to have a fourth name added to the list of the league’s best players. A recent injury to Jadeveon Clowney allowed for Bengals’ defensive end Carlos Dunlap to be added to the roster. News broke that Andrew Whitworth will be the newest Bengal to suit up with the league’s best. An Injury to Oakland Raiders’ left tackle Donald Penn ushered Whitworth into his second consecutive nod. The 35-year-old just finished his 11th season in the NFL. Whitworth was a standout at Louisiana State University. He has been a staple on the Bengals’ offensive line each year he has been in the league. Carlos Dunlap, Geno Atkins and AJ Green are other Bengals to be named to the Pro Bowl.

The Cincinnati Bengals Twitter Account announced the news.

Looking Forward to Free Agency

The recognition to the Pro Bowl comes at a great time for Whitworth as he enters free agency this summer. A great season performance has earned the veteran many accolades in his 11th season.

Pro Football Focus named Whitworth as honorable mention all-pro at left tackle. PFF also ranks the Bengals’ free agent to be as the second ranked player at the position. These accolades will almost certainly make Andrew Whitworth as a top priority for the Bengals to re-sign.

Of the free agents Cincinnati has on its roster, Andrew is the most notable, as he will turn 36 during the 2017 season. But Whitworth will require a great offer from the Cincinnati front office. If the Bengals fail to re-sign Whitworth to a short-term contract, look for the left tackle to join a contender to conclude his career.

2017 NFL Pro Bowl

The game will air on ESPN, January 29th, at 8:00 PM from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Additionally, the NFL will bring back a “Skills Challenge” which will air on Thursday, January 26th. The events include a dodgeball tournament as well as passing challenges. Now who wouldn’t want to see Big Whit release his inner White Goodman?

