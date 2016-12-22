Bengals WR A.J. Green (hamstring) says he will play Saturday vs. Texans

Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green will play on Christmas Eve in Cincinnati's Week 16 game against the Houston Texans, he told Geoff Hobson of the team’s official website.

Green has been out since injuring his hamstring in a Week 11 loss to the Bills. Before missing the past four games, Green had missed just four games total over his entire six-year NFL career.

The Bengals’ top receiver has 66 catches for 964 yards and four touchdowns in nine games this season. Despite his absence, Green remains atop the Bengals' leader board with just Tyler Eifert and Brandon LaFell passing him with five touchdowns to his four.

The Bengals have won two of their last three games, but are out of postseason contention with a 5–8–1 record.

They will play the Texans, who are 8–6 and tied for first in the AFC South with the Tennessee Titans, in Houston at 8:25 p.m. ET on Saturday.

