Bengals A.J. Green ready to play against Texans

Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver A.J. Green says he wants to play Saturday night against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston.

A.J. Green has been inactive the past four games due to a Grade 2 hamstring tear he suffered against the Buffalo Bills in Week 11. The veteran has a reputation as one of the tougher wide receivers in the NFL, playing in all but four games in his first five seasons. Taking more reps in practice this week, Green is in good spirits.

“It’s big. Like yesterday, I was very excited to get back out there [at practice],” Green said to ESPN.com Thursday. “Not playing for that long, no matter what our season is, I’m just happy to get back out there with my teammates.”

Green currently has 964 yards receiving this season. The Bengals superstar is 36 yards away from becoming the second wide receiver in NFL history to start their career with six consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

Green may or may not care about the historic milestone, but it is clear he is a competitor. The Bengals (5-8-1) are eliminated from the playoffs. Regardless, Green wants to be on the field with his teammates.

“I’m not the type of guy to try to just shut it down, just to bail on my team because we’re not having the season we wanted to have,” he said. “That’s like a cowardly move to me. If I’m healthy, I’m going to play. And I feel like I’m healthy.”

Many claim the Bengals have nothing to play for. However, they can spoil the playoff hopes for the AFC South Division leader Texans (8-6). In a crowded AFC playoff picture, a loss in Week 16 could prove costly.

Already selected to the Pro Bowl, if Green suits up and plays on Christmas Eve, the Texans may wake up the following morning with coal in their stockings.

