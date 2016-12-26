Ben Roethlisberger says Steelers should ‘get healthy’ in Week 17

The Pittsburgh Steelers won their biggest game of the season on Christmas Day, beating the Baltimore Ravens on a game-winning touchdown by Antonio Brown in the final seconds. It ended the Ravens’ playoff hopes and locked up the AFC North title for Pittsburgh.

It also made their Week 17 game against the Browns meaningless in more ways than one.

The Steelers are not only locked in as AFC North champions, but they’ve also clinched the No. 3 seed – no movement up or down regardless of Week 17’s results. Because of this factor, the Steelers can afford to rest their starters next week and not risk their playoff seeding.

Pittsburgh has been a bit banged up this season, so resting starters wouldn’t be a bad idea – and Ben Roethlisberger agrees.

“I don’t know what the situation or scenario is,” Roethlisberger said after the game. “If we’ve got a spot and the [No. 3] clinched up then I think a lot of guys should get healthy.”

With nothing to play for, the Steelers should take the opportunity to get healthy ahead of their first-round playoff game in two weeks.