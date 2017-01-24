Ben Roethlisberger potential retirement: Why we’re not buying it

Ben Roethlisberger casually let it slip today on his final radio show of the season that he’s going to have to take time to consider his return next season rather than guarantee it.

For the past several years Ben Roethlisberger has held a standing appointment on The Cook and Poni Show on 93.7 The Fan on Tuesday mornings. He hosts the #1 Cochran Ben Roethlisberger Show and takes that time to address whatever is going on during that week of the season.

Sadly, due to the events that occurred on Sunday night in New England, Tuesday’s show was Roethlisberger’s last of the year. Roethlisberger took the opportunity to be nice and cryptic about his future with the Steelers.

“I’m going to take this offseason to evaluate, to consider all options. To consider health, and family and things like that and just kind of take some time away to evaluate next season, if there’s going to be a next season.” – Ben Roethlisberger

When he was pressed for an answer to whether or not he’ll return for the 2017 season he continued to be noncommittal.

“I’m going to take some time and evaluate with my family and just do a lot of praying about it and make sure it’s the right thing for me and my family.” – Ben Roethlisberger

Alright. So what is the freak-out level here? Do we start panicking over the thought of a Landry Jones-led offense or start scouting the free agent market for quarterbacks? Let’s see what coach Tomlin had to say about it when he spoke on Tuesday during his final presser.

“Ben said it so you do take it seriously. I’m not alarmed by it, that’s football. Obviously, I’m hopeful he returns.” – Mike Tomlin

So let’s check some initial reaction to the news with the guys who cover the team closest.

Ben Roethlisberger in his spot just now on The Fan said he is not sure he will return for 2017. Hard to take that seriously, though. — Ed Bouchette (@EdBouchette) January 24, 2017

What I know for a FACT is that Roethlisberger is VERY calculated in what he says on his radio segment. VERY CALCULATED! — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) January 24, 2017

Tomlin says Ben has indicated in the past that he might at least consider not coming back in 2017. — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) January 24, 2017

Ben Roethlisberger is the guy who selects "maybe" on an Evite just so everybody has to beg him to show up. — Adam Rank (@adamrank) January 24, 2017

Ben on @937theFan still referring to next season often. Still sounds extreme longshot he wont be back

But 3 occasions he left that door open https://t.co/hf3tnNwfU9 — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) January 24, 2017

I’m not one to question whether a guy wants to tap out because he’d rather preserve his health. That is their choice and they have every right and reason to not want to put their health and future health at risk by playing football.

If Roethlisberger wants to ensure that he’ll always know where he put his keys in the future then there’s no shame in that and I wish him all the best.

Otherwise I’d kindly like him to stop messing with our emotions. What’s that old quote about if you’re thinking about retirement, you’ve already retired?

Ben Roethlisberger isn’t retiring anytime soon unless he’s planning on Brett Favre-ing the last few years of his career.

Please don’t.

