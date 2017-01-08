Ben Roethlisberger Injury: Steelers QB In Walking Boot

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger showed up to the team’s press conference wearing a walking boot.

Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers were dominant on Sunday. Welcoming the Miami Dolphins to Heinz Field for their AFC Wild Card Playoff matchup, they essentially ran away with it right out of the gate. Roethlisberger connected with Antonio Brown on two long catches-and-runs in the first quarter that went for scores and never looked back. Just those two touchdowns would’ve been enough to outscore Miami, but they increased their final tally for the 30-12 win.

Now it’ll be onto Arrowhead Stadium for a matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round for the Steelers. Though no one really noticed anything on the field, though, it might be with a less-than-100 percent Ben Roethlisberger at the helm of the offense.

When the Steelers quarterback emerged from the locker room to speak to the media, he showed up in a walking boot, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Whats more, he told NFL.com’s Aditi Kinkhabwala that he injured his ankle on the next-to-last play of the game. As of right now, he doesn’t know what the extent of the injury is. However, Fowler reported the big quarterback as affirming that he’d be on the field come Sunday, Jan. 15 against the Chiefs:

Ben Roethlisberger comes to press conference in walking boot. Isn’t sure what injury is but says he’ll be out there Sunday against Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/dGTrvjLnJs — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 8, 2017

Ben Roethlisberger says he hurt ankle on second to last play. Said he's "always worried," but promises "I'll be out there next week." — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) January 8, 2017

Roethlisberger is certainly no stranger to playing through injuries. In fact, he played through an MCL injury this regular season, making a ridiculously quick recovery several weeks before he was projected to in his initial timetable.

However, this is indeed the playoffs and any kind of advantage—or disadvantage—is critical. So if the Steelers have a quarterback who’s not at 100 percent, that could be a tough blow against a feisty and ball-hawking Chiefs defense. We’ll certainly find out more in the coming days.

