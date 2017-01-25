Belichick’s Draft Advice on Julio Jones that Thomas Dimitroff Didn’t Take

The Atlanta Falcons general manager once ignored some advice from the New England Patriots head coach that would have drastically altered today’s NFL.

The Super Bowl 51 match-up between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots is no exception to the media frenzy. We’ll see and hear any and every story that relates to both teams leading up to kick-off. An example of this is the news that Bill Belichick once advised Thomas Dimitroff against the 2011 draft day trade to acquire Julio Jones.

In his book “War Room”, author Michael Holley details the morning Dimitroff called Belichick to ask his opinion on the trade. Holley quotes Belichick as saying: “Thomas, I’m just telling you as a friend. I wouldn’t do it.” Dimitroff ignored Belichick’s advice and pulled the trigger on acquiring the No. 6 pick from the Cleveland Browns. To Cleveland went Atlanta’s No. 27 pick, second and fourth round picks, and first and fourth round picks in 2012.

Dimitroff was once a Part of “The Patriot Way”

None of this is breaking news. Holley’s book was first published in 2011, but the story is again relevant because of the Super Bowl 51 match-up. Some may not remember that Thomas Dimitroff spent six years as the New England Patriots Director of College Scouting. Dimitroff’s contributions to the Patriots’ success undoubtedly led to his hire as Atlanta Falcons’ general manager in 2008. One of his first orders of business was drafting Matt Ryan in the first round of the 2008 NFL Draft.

It would be tough to imagine where the Atlanta Falcons would be today, had Dimitroff taken Belichick’s advice in 2011. Jones has certinaly done his part despite it taking six years for the Falcons to reach the Super Bowl since his acquisition. He has accumulated 497 receptions for 7,610 yards and 40 touchdowns in his career. He’s also a two-time AP All-Pro selection and four-time Pro Bowl selection. Few receivers have been as dominant in playoff games as Julio has been in Atlanta.

Belichick’s Advice was Genuine

It wouldn’t be fair to say Belichick’s advice to Dimitroff was necessarily “bad”. Belichick said he “wouldn’t do it” and history proves that to be accurate. A key component to “The Patriot Way” is finding those ‘value players’ who can be molded. Few times has New England made a bold trade to acquire a big player, but when it’s happened, there was clear value. See the 2007 trade for Randy Moss in which the Patriots only surrendered a fourth round pick to the Raiders.

Things haven’t turned out so well for the Browns since the Julio Jones deal. Not a single player drafted among the handful of picks once acquired from the Falcons remains in Cleveland.

