Behind Enemy Lines with Cowboys Writer Anthony Iosso

Behind Enemy Lines: Speaking with Dallas Cowboys expert Anthony Iosso.

In anticipation of Monday Night’s game in Dallas against the 12-2 Cowboys, I went behind enemy lines and spoke with Anthony Iosso, a staff writer at Cover32-Dallas. Anthony writes weekly, drive-by-drive recaps of each Cowboys game. I asked him a few questions about the big game on Monday Night Football. Here’s what he had to say.

Matt: The Cowboys have been the best team in the NFC this year. What’s the key to their success?

Anthony: While it takes a collective team effort to reel off 11 straight wins, I think the real key to the Cowboys success this season starts with the offensive line. I’m sure fans outside of Dallas are tired of hearing about how great this line is, but they truly are that extraordinary. Travis Fredrick and Zack Martin create a devastating combo in the run game while Tyron Smith is an absolute wall at left tackle. All three once again got selected to the pro bowl this week.

Matt: Much has been made of the Prescott-Romo QB controversy. What is your take on that? What do you think the Cowboys should do?

Anthony: When Tony Romo initially got hurt in the preseason the thought never entered my mind that he might not see the field again in a Dallas uniform. But with each passing week that unlikely scenario becomes more and more likely due to Prescott’s sensational play. As a fan, I was blindsided by this which makes potentially saying goodbye to Tony that much harder for me. In terms of what the Cowboys should do moving forward after the season, I think they should do their best to accommodate Romo while also trying to protect themselves from any avoidable salary cap ramifications. Who knows maybe Tony will want to return as a backup!

Matt: People talk about a lot about the Cowboys’ offense, but quietly their defense has been pretty good. Can you talk a little bit about that – who is standing out on that side of the ball?

Anthony: The Dallas defense has definitely outperformed expectations this season. And it has really been a bunch of different guys making plays from week to week. Early in the season, Morris Claiborne was turning into the lockdown corner the Cowboys thought they were getting when they traded up to draft him. Rookie Anthony Brown has been a nice surprise at corner. David Irving seems to be unblockable every few weeks. Through it all however, one constant remained, linebacker Sean Lee. The leader of the defense has been outstanding this year and stands out nearly every play.

Anthony: While the Cowboys pass rush has been hot in recent weeks, it was basically nonexistent throughout the majority of the season. If Matthew Stafford is given time to throw Monday night, this secondary can be had. Especially with the very talented trio of Golden Tate, Marvin Jones and Anquan Boldin. And not to mention tight end Eric Ebron as a downfield target. Add to all this the fact Dallas is banged up in the back half and Detroit could find success moving the ball through the air.

Matt: What is your prediction for the game and score?

Anthony: I think regardless of the outcome of the Thursday night game involving the Giants, (a Giant loss would lock up home field for Dallas) Jason Garrett and the coaching staff will have the team ready to play and not looking to hold anything back. In Jerry’s World, on the big stage, in the last home game of the regular season, I think the ‘Boys do just enough in a back and forth battle to position Dan Bailey for a game-winning field goal. Dallas 23, Detroit 20.

Thanks to Anthony Iosso for answering a few questions! Make sure you check his interview with me for the Lions perspective on this week’s Lions-Cowboys game. And follow Anthony on Twitter @Tigga11.

This article originally appeared on