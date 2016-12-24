Behind Enemy Lines: Quick Takes with Chris Clark

The Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs will square off on Sunday. I go behind enemy lines and chat with Chris Clark from Locked on Chiefs and get his takes on the AFC West rivals.

For the second time in a month, the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs will take the field.

Back on Thanksgiving Weekend, the Chiefs were thankful for a field goal that hit the upright and snuck inside to get a win in Denver.

Now the two teams play each other at Arrowhead Stadium. In all time history, the Broncos have struggled in Arrowhead.

But as of recently, the Denver Broncos haven’t lost against the Chiefs on the road since 2010.

They will look to keep that streak going as they look to stay alive in the AFC Playoff Picture.

We will know what the playoff fate for the Broncos before the game kicks off.

I have ventured into enemy territory and sat down with Chris Clark. He is the host of Locked on Chiefs, a podcast focused on everything Kansas City Chiefs.

Let us see what he has to say about the Chiefs.

What is your take on the Chiefs season?

Still trying to find offensive identity and missing their best player on offense. Defensively, injuries have ravaged them and they are still pretty successful.

With playoffs within reach, do you believe this team can make a run?

A run is possible but they have to get their offense going and continually attack.

Tyreek Hill has made quite an impact lately. What do you believe makes him a special talent?

His speed is phenomenal but what makes him such a threat is how quickly he picks things up and his route running is great for a converted RB.

The Chiefs and Broncos are set to battle on Christmas. What do you believe they need to do in order to get the win?

Contain Siemian by taking away chunk plays. Make Denver try to run. On offense use Kelce and Hill to your advantage and set up the passing game by running the ball.

Is there a player on the Chiefs roster that not a lot of fans know about that could make a difference on Sunday?

CB Terrence Mitchell…He’s stepped in for Gaines and played phenomenal. Allowing less than 30 yards per game for who he’s guarding.

Thank You for taking the time out to chat with me Chris Clark. If you want to know what he and the Locked on Chiefs staff is talking about, you can find out here.

This article originally appeared on