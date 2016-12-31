Behind Enemy Lines: Jason Garrett’s final thoughts on week 17

We decided to check out a Jason Garrett press conference prior to Dallas meeting Philadelphia on Sunday, and that has proven to be an error in judgement.

Well, the final game of the season is upon us. Debate raged all week about who would play and who wouldn’t. Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Mark Sanchez and long-time Dallas Cowboys starter Tony Romo have been mentioned quite a bit. One thing we’ve learned is you didn’t get much from Jason Garrett‘s final press conference before week 17.

Try and stay awake through this one:

That might quite possibly be the biggest waste of seven minutes ever. No, honestly, that was horrible.

Truthfully, we haven’t seen much of the Cowboys’ press conferences throughout the season (we have our own team to cover), but if what just took place in that one was the norm, there isn’t much of a reason to tune into another. I think we all know how good high school football is in Texas and Ohio.

Let’s just go about this another way then. Since Garrett’s presser, we’ve learned that Cowboys rookie Dak Prescott will start, and the Eagles can expect to see Romo on Sunday. Although a return visit by Sanchez is almost as interesting a story, we all can probably agree that Romo gives the Cowboys the best chance to win. Yes, Dallas has tipped their hat just a smidgen. They appear content to rest some of their team and keep them as healthy as possible going into the playoffs, but they have still shown they’re serious about this game.

For the Eagles, we’ve known that all along. There’s nothing to play for but pride and ending the season on a high note for Philadelphia. This is the Cowboys though. Records don’t matter whenever a trip is scheduled for Arlington or when Dallas makes the trip to Philly. That Cowboy arrogance would lead you to believe that they don’t want this one just as bad as the Eagles do, but don’t you believe that for one second. Nothing could be further from the truth.

So to make long stories short, both teams plan to give it 100 percent (kind of). Honestly, who’d have it any other way? It’s really no fun beating the Cowboys if they don’t really give an effort. In this case, they’ll have to. There aren’t enough reserves to rest every starter. Even if they did, that probably wouldn’t be a good idea because sitting the final week of the regular season and not playing for another week after that would just be too long of a layoff for some guys.

Regardless of what happens, two things are certain. One, if the Cowboys lose in this one, there will be excuses. That’s just the way they do things in the organization and the fan base. Number two, if Romo comes in and lights it up, there will be a ton of talk about what the ‘Boys should do next and even more talk if Prescott struggles in his first playoff game (which we think he will).

As an Eagles fan, you win either way.

