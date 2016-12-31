Behind Enemy Lines: Chatting with Just Blog Baby

In the final regular season edition of Behind Enemy Lines, we sit down once again with Just Blog Baby and get their takes on the Oakland Raiders and Denver Broncos.

The Denver Broncos and Oakland Raiders are set to do battle for the final time this season at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

One team will be heading to the postseason and the other will be sitting at home.

Sadly enough, the Denver Broncos will not be taking part in the dance, while the Oakland Raiders will be.

Football can be a tricky sport. One year, your team is on top of the world. The next year, the cards just do not fall into place.

Next year, Broncos Country is hopeful that a playoff return is in the cards.

With that being said, let us turn our attention to our Week 17 opponent, the Oakland Raiders.

This team has really turned things around. Up until their game against the Indianapolis Colts, Derek Carr was playing at such a competitive level.

Sadly, he was injured and will miss the postseason. How will that impact their playoff chances? Only time will tell.

For the final Behind Enemy Lines interview of the season, I will be chatting with Tyler Randolph from Just Blog Baby. We had a solid discussion back in Week 9 and he has returned.

So, I got to asking Tyler about the Oakland Raiders.

The Oakland Raiders are going to the playoffs for the first time since 2002. What is the atmosphere for the team right now?

All the obvious negative things aside, optimism still surrounds the team. Guys are still fired up for the opportunity to win the main objective heading into the season, and that’s been an AFC West title. There’s still work that needs to be done, and that’s the mindset that everyone seems to have.

What do you believe has been the biggest reason behind the Oakland Raiders success this season?

The big thing for me this season has been accountability. The offense has been among the league best the entire season, highlighted by a string of fourth quarter comebacks that found guys consistently stepping up and making plays.

Much has been said about the defense and it’s inability to put teams away or their ability to stop the bleeding, so to speak. But when they needed to step up, they did. Perpetual displays of accountability week to week. That has to be the reason for success. That and a major influx of talent.

How much do you think the injury to Derek Carr will impact the Raiders road to Super Bowl 51?

I mean, it’s as big an injury as can happen to any team. It alters a team’s path in the most major way, schematically has them working overtime and rhythmically has the 1st team offense trying to make up some ground.

The positive is that McGloin has been there for the entire time Carr has, has made starts in his career with far less talented teams and has been a big part of Carr’s development and preparation from week to week.

I’m taking this with a grain of salt, but this is a very close team that still wants a title. I feel it’s tough to consider them an easy out.

Do you believe the defense could help the Raiders win a few playoff games?

I believe they can. Mario Edwards returning is huge, as he was the 2nd best defensive lineman behind Mack. They know they are being doubted and overlooked, so proving they are not the weakest unit on the field on any given day has to be something they want to prove.

Which team in the playoff field are you most concerned with the Raiders playing?

If we lose Sunday, the first team that I look at would be the Chiefs. They have our number even with Carr on the field, but are now very susceptible against a power running team, which is what the Raiders will now formulate their playbook towards. Although we could see New England second round, which is also an uncomforting scenario to think about.

How do you think the game between the Broncos and Raiders will go on Sunday?

I think that with the injuries that Denver’s D has, the underwhelming season following a title and a first round bye and division title on the line, the Raiders will come to play. I think they come away with a win, 27-15

Thank You Tyler for taking some time out once again to chat with us. Check out Just Blog Baby if you want to see what the Raiders site is talking about heading into this game.

