Beckham tops NFLer on Twitter, Kaepernick 49th

NEW YORK (AP) Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. , had the most engagement on Twitter among NFL players this season, while Colin Kaepernick was only a surprising 49th.

The list, compiled by MWWPR and sports influencer network OpenDorse, looked not just at who tweeted the most, but also at which players had the highest engagement rate, with a minimum of 100,000 followers and 100 tweets. That was Eagles rookie quarterback Carson Wentz, followed by Oakland QB Derek Carr and punter Marquette King .

One of King’s tweets came in as the most engaging content. He was followed by Dallas receiver Dez Bryant ; Rams running back Todd Gurley ; Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott , who was second behind Beckham for most involvement and had three of the top 10 most engaging tweets; and Browns QB Josh McCown .

Despite his kneeling down for the national anthem and the uproar it led to in the 2016 season, 49ers QB Kaepernick was far down the lists of shares and comments for his posts on Twitter.

