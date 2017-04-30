Bears to decline 2018 option on CB Kyle Fuller

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) The Chicago Bears will decline their fifth-year option on cornerback Kyle Fuller for the 2018 season.

General manager Ryan Pace confirmed the decision Saturday.

Fuller, the 14th overall pick in 2014, sat out last season after having arthroscopic knee surgery. The Bears were hoping to activate him late in the year, but he was unable to return.

With the Bears signing cornerbacks Prince Amukamara and Marcus Cooper in free agency, Fuller might not make the roster in 2017. He had six interceptions through his first two seasons but never seemed to mesh with coach John Fox the past two years.

