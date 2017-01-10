Bears Sign Veteran WR Rueben Randle

After working out with the team on Monday the Chicago Bears are signing former Giants WR Rueben Randle.

As one Chicago Bears wide receiver started the off-season making an extremely bold guarantee, the team has signed a new wide receiver to a reserve/futures contract.

The Bears have added Rueben Randle to the team after he has not played a regular season game in over a year. He spent four years with the New York Giants from 2012 – 2015 before joining the Philadelphia Eagles, who cut him on August 28, 2016.

Rueben had never missed a game in his four-year stint with the Giants, while totaling 188 career receptions. He also had 2,644 receiving yards, with 20 touchdowns grabs.



Highlights of Randle during the 2014 season

The second round pick in the 2012 draft will look to make a Bears roster that has many question marks regarding who will make the team’s receiving corps as three of their WRs Alshon Jeffery, Deonte Thompson, and Marquess Wilson are all free agents.

Randle has shown signs of being a capable receiver for an NFL team, but the fact he couldn’t even make a roster last year doesn’t give Bears’ fans much hope. Unless they lose all three receivers, it remains a long shot that he actually makes the final 53-man roster.

It remains unclear who would potentially be throwing to ball to Randle as the future of QB Jay Cutler continues to loom. With the third overall pick, there is a good chance the team may elect to draft a young single caller.

