Bears: Senior Bowl WRs to Watch

The Chicago Bears have a unique opportunity this week as coaches at the 2017 Senior Bowl. They will get an up-close and personal look at most of the top senior prospects in this year’s NFL Draft. Hopefully, they can use the time well to find a few impact players, like the Cowboys coaching staff did last year in fourth round pick Dak Prescott.

I’ll be breaking down the top Senior Bowl players at positions the Bears could be targeting in this year’s draft. I’ve already covered the quarterbacks, and I’ve listed the Senior Bowl wide receivers that I think could be targeted by the Bears below.

This year’s draft doesn’t have much first round talent at wide receiver, but it’s a surprisingly deep class with plenty of mid-round players that have starter potential. It’s a deep enough class that NFL caliber prospects should be available well into day three of the draft.

Senior Bowl: WRs to Watch

1.) Cooper Kupp, Eastern Washington (6’1 | 198 | 4.54) – Ridiculously productive FCS receiver with over 100 catches for three seasons in a row (428 career receptions), 6,464 receiving yards, and 81 total touchdowns (73 receiving, 4 passing, 3 punt return, 1 rushing). Kupp is also the first player in FCS history to be named a four-time All-American.

Kupp is a well-rounded receiver who has experience both inside and outside, is an excellent blocker, an elite route-runner, fights for yards after the catch with a powerful stiff-arm, and has sticky hands. There isn’t much not to like about Kupp, who has dominated against whoever he’s played against for four years.

Granted the competition level in the FCS is nowhere near the NFL, but Kupp was just as good when he got the chance to play against top FBS teams. Against Washington St this season he caught 12 passes for 202 yards and three touchdowns, at Oregon in 2015 he caught 15 passes for 246 yards and three touchdowns, and at Washington in 2014 Kupp caught eight passes for 145 yards and again three touchdowns.

Kupp only got one game per year against top FBS competition but in each one he dominated. It was no different in Senior Bowl practices this week, as Kupp got open and caught passes no matter which corner was lined up across from him. He’s proven that his route running skills are good enough to get open against college corner.

It’s hard to find any weaknesses in Kupp’s game tape. The consensus among draft sites is that Kupp is a little stiff out of his breaks, doesn’t have enough speed to separate on straight routes, and won’t make people miss in the open field.

Those are minor concerns in my opinion compared to the transition from the FCS to the NFL, but recent small school players like RB David Johnson, QB Carson Wentz, DT Javon Hargrave, OLB Noah Spence, and T Joe Haeg have proven that FCS rookies can win starting jobs in the NFL.

The Bears have a ton of uncertainty at the receiver position and a guy like Kupp, who can step in and play whatever role is needed, has a ton of value. It would likely take their 2nd round pick to secure Kupp after a strong Senior Bowl, but I think he’s worth it. A receiver group of Kevin White, Cameron Meredith, and Kupp has a lot of size, versatility, and big play potential.

2.) Zay Jones, East Carolina (6’2 | 202 | 4.53) – The FBS leader in both catches (158) and yards (1,746) was unstoppable in the slot this season. It wasn’t a fluke season either as Jones is now the FBS career leader in receptions with 399.

Jones backed up his impressive statistics with a solid week of practice at the Senior Bowl. He got open all week regardless of who was covering him, showed consistent hands, and measured bigger than expected at the weigh in.

Jones is a sharp route runner who excels out of the slot but also has the speed to beat corners on outside routes. He’s big for a slot receiver and his long arms give him an above-average catch radius. After the catch, Jones is dangerous as well with shifty open field moves and enough strength to shake off defensive backs.

The main knock on Jones is his lack of elite speed but at roughly 4.5, he has more than enough juice to play at the next level. On tape, he plays faster than his timed speed and his route running prowess and elusiveness with the ball in his hands more than compensate for a lack of track speed.

The combination of size, speed, route-running aptitude, and elite hands make Jones one of the best slot receiver prospects in the draft. With the Bears likely to cut Eddie Royal loose, they should be in the market for a slot receiver and there might not be a better one in the draft than Jones.

Jones likely won’t make it out of the draft’s second day, but he should be available when the Bears pick in round three. They have plenty of needs on both sides of the ball, but they need playmakers and reliable receivers and Jones checks both boxes.

3.) Amba Etta-Tawo, Syracuse (6’2 | 202 | 4.54) – All-ACC receiver who broke Syracuse receiving records in his first year on the team. There were minimal expectations on Etta-Tawo after just 30 catches in two seasons at Maryland, but he came out of nowhere to have one of the best seasons among FBS receivers.

Etta-Tawo stayed under the radar this year at an insignificant football school, but his 94 catch, 1,482 yard, 14 touchdown season should have gotten more attention from national media. He basically was the Cuse offense and couldn’t be stopped despite increased attention from defenses as the season went on.

The fact that it took until his senior year for Etta-Tawo to put up elite stats may be a red flag for some teams, but he was stuck on a Maryland team that struggled to throw the ball effectively. The transfer to Syracuse and their pass-happy offense gave Etta-Tawo a chance to show his downfield skills.

While his size and speed are NFL caliber, what stands out on Etta-Tawo’s tape is his ability to go and get the football. He has elite ability to high-point the football and to win 50-50 battles with defensive backs. Syracuse’s best play this year was to just throw the ball deep to Etta-Tawo and let him box out the defensive back. Bear fans should be familiar, as it had been a play the Bears have run to Alshon Jeffery when nothing else works the last two years.

Etta-Tawo’s ability to both get open deep, adjust to the ball, and make contested catches downfield should translate well to the NFL. He could be a factor outside as a rookie on at least deep throws.

His short and intermediate route-running skills need work, but outside receivers are hard to find and Etta-Tawo has already shown he has the skill set to be a weapon downfield. Etta-Tawo also struggled with concentration drops early in his college career, but he improved as a senior and it’s a fixable flaw.

The lack of media attention on Syracuse’s football team and minimal production early in Etta-Tawo’s early career have him projected in day three range, where he would be a steal for whoever drafts him.

If the Bears let Alshon Jeffery go, they should be in the market for a replacement on the outside and Etta-Tawo could bring a lot of similar skills to the table without costing a high draft pick.

4.) Josh Reynolds, Texas A&M (6’4 | 197 | 4.52) – No player helped their draft stock more at the Senior Bowl than Reynolds. When he arrived in Mobile, Reynolds was considered a late third round prospect but now is almost a lock for day two.

Reynolds caught everything thrown his way this week and was able to get open consistently on both long and intermediate routes. He may have been considered strictly a red zone threat before the Senior Bowl, but proved that he has every-down potential at the next level.

HIs 2016 season was impressive as well with 61 catches, 1,039 yards, and 12 touchdowns. He flashed elite deep skills, the ability to make spectacular catches, the body control to make difficult adjustments to the ball, and the juice to make people miss in the open field.

On the downside, there were too many drops and some inconsistency game-to-game in his route-running and focus. None of Reynolds flaws looks un-fixable though, as long as he ends up with good coaching.

Reynolds has an ideal build for an outside NFL receiver and has flashed all the tools needed to be effective, but inconsistency, a thin upper body, and an occasional lack of focus has kept him outside of the top prospect tier.

If Reynolds can consistently play at the level he did this week at the Senior Bowl, then he’s going to be a force at the next level. He’ll get stronger with time in an NFL weight room and perhaps more focused as he gets older. The physical traits are there for Reynolds to be an elite NFL receiver and if he can get the mental aspects down, he could be a steal in the middle rounds.

The Bears lack a true deep threat and need depth on the outside, so Reynolds could very well be a target in the 3rd or 4th round of the draft if he drops that far. He’s a somewhat risky pick but proved this week that he has the talent to be a starting NFL receiver.

5.) Taywan Taylor, Western Kentucky (5’11 | 196 | 4.39) – Extremely productive receiver over the last two seasons with 3,197 yards and 34 touchdowns (!). Taylor played in a pass-happy offense and a weak conference but has put up numbers regardless of the competition level. Here are his stats the last two seasons against SEC teams:

Alabama (2016) – 9 catches, 121 yards

Vanderbilt (2016) – 9 catches, 112 yards

LSU (2015) – 10 catches, 103 yards, 1 TD

Taylor has the sudden, explosive moves to get open against anyone, including NFL defensive backs. His sharp routes consistently leave opposing corners in the dust and he did the same at the Senior Bowl practices this week.

He is going to be a slot receiver at the NFL level but showed the ability to play outside in Mobile and isn’t a standard underneath guy. Taylor has legitimate deep speed and plus size for a slot target. He has strong enough hands to win 50/50 battles downfield and has made plenty of acrobatic adjustments to balls in the air over the last two years.

Taylor’s versatility to line up inside or out will add to his draft value as will his consistent production and ability to gain yards after the catch. He’s the type of receiver that defensive backs will have to defend on all three levels.

The only knocks I’ve seen on Taylor are a lack of interest in blocking and sloppy routes and effort when the ball isn’t coming his way. A good coaching staff will clean both of those issues up quickly, which will leave Tylor as a well-rounded, explosive NFL receiver.

Taylor is part of a strong group of mid-round receiver prospects and could go anywhere from the 2nd to 4th round. The Bears should be looking for a slot receiver in this draft and if Taylor slips to the beginning of day three, the Bears shouldn’t hesitate to draft him.

Others considered: Ryan Switzer, North Carolina; Fred Ross, Mississippi

