Bears-Packers game delayed by lightning storm

Green Bay Packers players leave the field during a lightning delay in the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) The Green Bay Packers’ game against the Chicago Bears has been delayed because a lightning storm.

Play was delayed at the end of the first quarter with the Packers leading 14-0. Players left the field and the stadium announcer asked fans to move indoors into the concourses.

Lightning flashed in the distance and heavy rain started soon after the announcement.

