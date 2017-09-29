Bears-Packers game delayed by lightning storm

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) The Green Bay Packers’ game against the Chicago Bears has been delayed because a lightning storm.

Play was delayed at the end of the first quarter with the Packers leading 14-0. Players left the field and the stadium announcer asked fans to move indoors into the concourses.

Lightning flashed in the distance and heavy rain started soon after the announcement.

