Bears CB Fuller to remain on IR, miss entire season

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) Chicago Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller will miss the entire season because of a knee injury.

The Bears decided not to activate the third-year pro before Wednesday’s deadline. They had a 21-day practice window to evaluate him.

A first-round draft pick in 2014, Fuller had arthroscopic surgery in the preseason and went on injured reserve in late September. He says he still feels pain and expected a quicker recovery.

Fuller says he believes he is in the team’s plans for next season, though he hasn’t gotten any indications from general manager Ryan Pace. He also responded ”yes” when asked if he wants to remain in Chicago.

Fuller was drafted by former GM Phil Emery for a 4-3 defense. The Bears use a 3-4.

