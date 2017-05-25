Bears add bit of salsa, sign WR Victor Cruz to 1-year deal

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) The Chicago Bears added some salsa to the roster Thursday, signing former New York Giants receiver Victor Cruz to a one-year contract.

The Bears were looking for help after former Pro Bowl receiver Alshon Jeffery signed with Philadelphia. They’re hoping Cruz can rediscover some of his old flair and give them a reliable option along with the oft-injured youngster Kevin White.

A feared receiver with the Giants, Cruz helped them win the Super Bowl before being slowed by injuries. He was released after seven seasons in February.

”The Giants will forever be family. But for now, Bear down !!!” he posted on Instagram.

Cruz has 303 catches for 4,549 yards and 25 touchdowns. A knee injury and a calf problem caused him to miss most of the 2014 season and all of 2015. Last year, he had 39 catches and one touchdown reception – the only time he got to perform his salsa dance in the end zone.

The Bears have been revamping their offense after finishing last in the NFC North at 3-13. Along with the changes at receiver, they have overhauled the quarterback position.

They cut Jay Cutler after eight seasons and signed Mike Glennon. They also drafted Mitchell Trubisky with the No. 2 overall pick and brought in veteran Mark Sanchez as a backup.

