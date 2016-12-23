Bears activate Freeman, place Goldman on IR

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) The Chicago Bears have activated linebacker Jerrell Freeman from the exempt/commissioner’s permission list and placed nose tackle Eddie Goldman on injured reserve because of an ankle injury.

They also signed offensive lineman Cornelius Edison on Friday.

Freeman, who has 91 tackles, is returning from a four-game suspension for violating the league’s policy against performance-enhancing drugs.

A second-round draft pick by Chicago last year, Goldman had 18 tackles in six games this season.

The Bears (3-11) host Washington on Saturday.

