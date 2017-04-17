BC-FBN–Draft Features,ADVISORY

Editors:

NFL draft features planned by The Associated Press. Please contact Barry Wilner (bwilner(at)ap.org) or Simmi Buttar (sbuttar(at)ap.org) with questions.

-Team-by-team capsules. Moves Thursday, April 20, for weekend editions, April 22-23.

-FBN–Draft in Philly. A story on the NFL and city building a structure just for the draft; logistics, on how the draft wound up in Philadelphia. Moves Thursday, April 20, for weekend editions, April 22-23.

-FBN–Draft-Replacements. When is the right time to draft replacements? It’s so difficult to develop guys with roster limits, practice limits, etc. How do teams go about it? Moves April 18.

-FBN–Draft-RB Rebirth? Has there been a rebirth of the running backs and how this draft, with a strong class at the position, might look. Moves Monday, April 24.

-FBN–Draft-Specialists. Players in this draft who are extra attractive because of special teams skills. Move Monday, April 24.

-FBN–Draft-Blocking Dilemma. The adjustment problems to the pro game for offensive linemen, particularly looking at how O-line play was so troublesome for many NFL teams last season. Moves Tuesday, April 25.

-Mock Draft. Moves Tuesday, April 25.

-FBN–Draft Data. A data-driven piece looking at the recent drafts to see where teams spent high picks on offense and defense; how many starters they wound up with; how many players are still with the same team; and a look at the teams’ records and offense/defense ranks in that span. Moves Wednesday, April 26.

AP SPORTS