BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Thursday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EST:

– ATLANTA – Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts relished riding home from high school practice with his father, also his coach. Being the son of a coach spurred his development, and he’s hardly alone.

– College football’s four semifinalists – Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Washington – all got big help this season from freshmen.

– Three bowl games Thursday: Birmingham (South Florida vs. South Carolina, 2 p.m.); Belk (Virginia Tech vs. Arkansas, 5:30 p.m.); and Alamo (Oklahoma State vs. Colorado, 9 p.m.).

– AP’s package of year-end stories: Odd doings, quirky bounces in sports in 2016; a review of the year in sports from A(li) to Z(ika) … in verse.

– LAS VEGAS – Ronda Rousey returns after losing the UFC bantamweight title 13 months ago when she fights new champion Amanda Nunes on Friday night.

– COLLEGE PARK, Md. – The No. 1 UConn women, riding an 86-game winning streak, face another unbeaten team in No. 4 Maryland before an expected sellout crowd. Game starts 6 p.m.

– The NHL’s two hottest teams play Thursday night: Columbus, winners of 13 straight, at Winnipeg; Minnesota, winners of 11 in a row, at home against the Islanders.

– CLEVELAND – LeBron James returns from a one-game, team-imposed rest when the Cavaliers – an NBA-best 16-2 at home this season – play the Boston Celtics. Game starts 8 p.m.

– FRISCO, Texas – Some NFL teams (Cowboys, Texans) managed quite nicely this season after injuries to star players. Others (Vikings) not so much.

– DAVIE, Fla. – The numbers don’t seem to add up: The Miami Dolphins are on the verge of allowing more yards than any team in franchise history, but they’re 10-5 and bound for the playoffs.

– ALAMEDA, Calif. – With Derek Carr sidelined, the Oakland Raiders will turn to their potent running game to take pressure off backup quarterback Matt McGloin.

– SEMMERING, Austria – Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin is fastest in the opening leg of a World Cup slalom. The American is going for her third win in three days.

– SANTA CATERINA VALFURVA, Italy – Bode Miller still plans to race again – just probably not this season. He no longer plans to join the U.S. ski team in Europe for training in January.

– RIO DE JANEIRO – Brazilian soccer star Neymar says taking the last penalty kick in the shootout against Germany in the Olympic final was the most nervous moment of his life.