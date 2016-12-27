BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Tuesday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EST:

– The AP Male Athlete of the Year, as selected by editors around the country. Announcement at 1 p.m.

– SAN DIEGO – Minnesota faces Washington State in the Holiday Bowl, with the Gophers having backed off a boycott over the suspension of 10 players stemming from a sexual assault investigation. Game starts 7 p.m.

– MINNEAPOLIS – The AP speaks with six people involved in the boycott threat, interviews that underline a divide between an administration and players concerned about fairness.

– Three other bowl games: Heart of Dallas (Army vs. North Texas, noon); Military (Wake Forest vs. Temple at Annapolis, Md., 3:30 p.m.); Cactus (Boise State vs. Baylor at Phoenix, 10:15 p.m.).

– SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – They are at the heart of the action and in many ways they are the souls of their teams. Ohio State center Pat Elflein and Clemson linebacker Ben Boulware.

– ATLANTA – No. 1 Alabama’s defense has racked up scores and didn’t allow a touchdown in November. Now this formidable unit awaits a Washington team led by quarterback Jake Browning.

– Side-by-side stories on what went wrong this season for the Super Bowl finalists – the champion Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers.

– For all the negative talk, particularly involving TV ratings, the end of an eventful season is shaping up nicely for the NFL.

– ALLEN PARK, Mich. – Despite a loss to the Cowboys, the Detroit Lions can still win their first division title in more than two decades if they win at home against Green Bay next weekend.

– Tiger Woods waited until the end of the year to make his appearance. Even without him, there was plenty of tales from the tour to keep golf entertaining.

– COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Blue Jackets beat Montreal just before Christmas for their 12th consecutive win. That’s no small thing for Columbus fans, who haven’t had much to cheer in the team’s 16-year history.

– No. 21 Oregon headlines the upcoming week for Top 25 basketball teams. The Ducks have won nine straight entering two home games against ranked Pac-12 opponents, including No. 2 UCLA.

– SANTA CATERINA VALFURVA, Italy – Norway’s Kjetil Jansrud is only the second man to win the season’s first three super-G races. The other is Austrian great Hermann Mainer, who did so twice.

– SEMMERING, Austria – Mikaela Shiffrin wins a World Cup giant slalom for the second time and extends her lead in the overall standings over defending champion Lara Gut.

– MANCHESTER, England – Zlatan Ibrahimovic is showing no signs of slowing down at age 35 for Manchester United, where he is now tied as the English Premier League’s top scorer.