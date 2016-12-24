BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Saturday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EST:

– The NFL plays a dozen games on Christmas Eve, and plenty of them with playoff implications. Only two games – Ravens at Steelers and Broncos at Chiefs – are set for Sunday.

– APPLETON, Wis. – The Minnesota Vikings’ plane slides off a snowy Wisconsin runway Friday and is stuck in the grass. The players, awaiting a game in Green Bay, are delayed for hours. No one is injured.

– NEW YORK – Todd Bowles will coach the New York Jets against the New England Patriots. He rejoins the team after spending most of Friday in the hospital with an ”undisclosed illness.”

– PARIS – Having made their name by breaching a World Anti-Doping Agency database, the ”Fancy Bears” hackers now appear to want to peddle stolen emails to the media. The AP is one of its targets

– Another in a series of AP year-end stories: Shocks of the Year, with Leicester winning an unfathomable Premier League title and the Golden State Warriors blowing a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals after a 73-win season.

– Only Kobe Bryant and Oscar Robertson have scored more than 300 points on Christmas in their NBA careers. LeBron James and Dwyane Wade might join the club Sunday on the league’s big day.

– HONOLULU – In Saturday’s lone college bowl, Middle Tennessee (8-4) plays hometown favorite Hawaii in the Hawaii Bowl. Game starts 8 p.m.

– STILLWATER, Okla. – Brad Underwood is about to find out if his attacking offense works in Big 12 basketball. The coach has brought a big dose of energy and a nice batch of wins in his first year with the team.

– GLENDALE, Ariz. – Auston Matthews grew up watching the Arizona Coyotes and Shane Doan as a kid. He returned to Arizona as a budding star for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

– MILAN, Ind. – Three decades after ”Hoosiers” inspired millions, the high school basketball team from this rural community and its players remain the biggest stars in town.