BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Friday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EST:

– PRAGUE – Petra Kvitova is intent on playing tennis again after she was knifed by a home intruder. The two-time Wimbledon champion is released from the hospital three days after hand surgery.

– Another in a series of AP year-end stories: Plays of the Year, with LeBron James leading the way with his chasedown block of Andre Iguodala’s layup in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

– GENEVA – FIFA says the best and most profitable World Cup expansion is a 48-team tournament of 16 three-team groups, according to documents seen by the AP.

– LEWISBURG, W.Va. – The incoming governor of West Virginia is also a high school basketball coach. And after Jim Justice is sworn in, he plans to keep coaching.

– The New York Giants loss to Philadelphia gives teams chasing playoff berths a fresh reminder to take nobody for granted, especially division rivals.

– FRISCO, Texas – Now that the Cowboys have clinched the NFC East title and home-field throughout the playoffs they must decide how to handle remaining games against Detroit and Philadelphia.

– ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – The Broncos’ path to the playoffs has come down to this for the Super Bowl champs: beat the Chiefs and Raiders, who are a combined 21-7, and hope for some help.

– The NBA awaits its big Christmas Day showcase. The lineup features five games, with the big one a finals matchup between Golden State and Cleveland.

– OAKLAND, Calif. – For those who questioned whether Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant could coexist, here’s the early verdict: The superstars are thriving together.

– Three college bowl games Friday: Bahamas (Eastern Michigan vs. Old Dominion, 1 p.m.); Armed Forces (Navy vs. Louisiana Tech, 4:30 p.m.); Dollar General (Ohio vs. Troy, 8 p.m.).

– SEATTLE – Washington receiver Dante Pettis could be a crucial factor if Washington is to have any chance against Alabama in the Peach Bowl.

– ITTA BENA, Miss. – The Mississippi Valley State and Texas Southern basketball teams haven’t played at home this season and won’t until January. It’s a tiring stretch, but they say it’s worth it.

– CHICAGO – Star goalie Corey Crawford is expected to play for the first time since an emergency appendectomy when the Blackhawks face the Colorado Avalanche. Game starts 8:30 p.m.