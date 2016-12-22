BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Thursday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EST:

– GREENSBORO, N.C. – Duke indefinitely suspends star guard Grayson Allen from the team, one day after he tripped an opponent for the third time in a year.

– PHILADELPHIA – After all the possible scenarios, it comes down to this for the New York Giants (10-4). If they beat the Eagles (5-9), they make the playoffs for the first time since 2011. Game starts 8:25 p.m.

– PITTSBURGH – The Steelers’ Antonio Brown is on pace for another 100-catch season even as he draws more attention than ever from defenses.

– HOUSTON – After two years filled with injuries, many thought Jadeveon Clowney of the Houston Texans a bust. Now the former No. 1 draft pick is healthy and a Pro Bowler.

– BOISE, Idaho – In the day’s lone college bowl game, Idaho (8-4) plays Colorado State (7-5). Game starts 7 p.m.

– CHICAGO – It’s far from scientific evidence, but some families of aging Cubs fans believe their loved ones stayed alive a little longer so they could finally see their team win a World Series.

– LOS ANGELES – The Clippers, again without Blake Griffin, play a San Antonio Spurs team that has won five straight. Griffin had arthroscopic surgery this week. Game starts 10:30 p.m.

– MADONNA DI CAMPIGLIO, Italy – After a camera drone nearly hit him in last year’s race, overall World Cup leader Marcel Hirscher is hoping for a more uneventful evening in a night slalom.

– Two stories in AP’s year-end sports package: inspiring moments of 2016; a quiz on what went down this year in sports.