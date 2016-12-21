BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Wednesday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EST:

– PHILADELPHIA – All the New York Giants have to do to secure a playoff berth is beat a struggling division rival headed nowhere. That’s no simple task in front of a hostile crowd and a national audience.

– Coming off one of its best weeks ever, Pro Picks is ready to rock the holidays. It all starts in Philadelphia on Thursday night, and the Giants and Eagles can’t be too disappointed with a short week considering they get the Christmas weekend off.

– HOUSTON – Tom Savage has been waiting for another chance with the Houston Texans after struggling when he got a shot as a rookie in 2014. On Saturday, he’ll get it when he makes his first NFL start against the Cincinnati Bengals after the Texans decided to relegate Brock Osweiler to a backup.

– TEMPE, Ariz. – Two games from the end of another season, Larry Fitzgerald is on the brink of leading the NFL in receptions for only the second time in his career. But there’s a big question surrounding him – will he be back with Arizona next season?

– SAN DIEGO – In the day’s only college bowl game, BYU and Wyoming renew their long rivalry when they meet in the Poinsettia Bowl. Game starts 9 p.m.

– Teams that reach bowl games get the advantage of extra practice time that can help them get a jump start in preparing for next season. The trick is figuring out how much time to spend focusing on the future rather than preparing for the actual bowl game.

– SEATTLE – Washington’s Jake Browning is leading his team into the Peach Bowl against Alabama in the College Football Playoff on New Year’s Eve. It’s the culmination of a season in which the sophomore quarterback has grown more confident in himself and those around him.

– NORMAN, Okla. – Oklahoma left tackle Orlando ”Zeus” Brown Jr. is a second team All-American who hasn’t allowed a sack all season. The son of former NFL lineman Orlando Brown will be tested when the seventh-ranked Sooners face No. 17 Auburn in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 2.

– LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Sixth-ranked Kentucky seeks its fifth straight victory over No. 10 Louisville in the 50th meeting for Bluegrass bragging rights. Game starts 7 p.m.

– SALT LAKE CITY – A day after Sacramento big man DeMarcus Cousins was fined, ejected and then retrieved from the locker room, the Utah Jazz host the Kings. The Jazz are one of the hottest teams in the league, having won 11 of 13. Game starts 9 p.m.

– MIAMI – Shaquille O’Neal arrived for his Miami Heat welcome party in an 18-wheeler, promised to deliver a championship, made good on that pledge and left an indelible mark on the franchise. His No. 32 jersey gets retired by the team on Thursday night.

– SUNRISE, Fla. – Mark Messier stopped thinking of himself as the No. 2 scorer in NHL history long ago. Another point from Florida Panthers forward Jaromir Jagr, and it’ll become official. Jagr’s next goal or assist will move him past Messier as the second-best scorer to ever play in the league.

– PRAGUE – Petra Kvitova’s spokesman says the surgery on the two-time Wimbledon champion’s left hand was successful and she is recovering.

– Sports lost some of its titans in 2016, transformational figures who cut across the games and onto a wider cultural stage: Muhammad Ali, Gordie Howe, Arnold Palmer, Pat Summitt. And then there was the athlete dying young – Jose Fernandez, gone at 24.