BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Monday.

– BOSTON – The Boston Red Sox try to stave off elimination and even up their AL Division Series in Game 4 against the Houston Astros. Rick Porcello faces Charlie Morton. Game starts 1:08 p.m.

– CHICAGO – Max Scherzer and the Washington Nationals take on Jose Quintana and the Chicago Cubs in Game 3 of their deadlocked NL Division Series. Scherzer returns to the mound for the first time since injuring his right hamstring during his last regular-season start. Quintana is making his playoff debut. Game starts 4:08 p.m.

– NEW YORK – After preventing a sweep with a 1-0 victory Sunday night, the New York Yankees try to send their AL Division Series back to Cleveland for a decisive Game 5. Young ace Luis Severino, who got only one out in the wild-card game against Minnesota last week, starts Game 4 for New York. Game 1 winner Trevor Bauer goes for the Indians on three days’ rest. Game starts 7:08 p.m.

– PHOENIX – Zack Greinke, once a dominant pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers, will be on the mound for Arizona to try to prevent his old team from a three-game sweep of the Diamondbacks in the NL Division Series. Game starts 10:08 p.m.

– DALLAS – Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ declaration that he would bench any players showing disrespect for the flag capped another eventful weekend for the NFL over controversy surrounding the national anthem. Jones’ provocative words and Vice President Mike Pence’s walkout in Indianapolis to protest kneeling NFL players could be the latest call to action for players who believe they are exercising their right to free speech.

– CHICAGO – Prized rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky makes his debut as the Chicago Bears host the Minnesota Vikings. The No. 2 overall pick, Trubisky takes over for the struggling Mike Glennon. Game starts 8:30 p.m.

– DAVIE, Fla. – Miami Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster resigns and says he is seeking medical help after a social media video surfaced appearing to show him snorting three lines of a white powdery substance at a desk.

– COUVA, Trinidad – The final path to the World Cup involved an unexpected water crossing for the United States. Heavy rain left the field soggy and the running track at Alto Boldon Stadium flooded. Many Americans were carried onto the field to keep their feet dry for the final training session before Tuesday’s match against Trinidad and Tobago, which could lead to an eighth straight World Cup berth, elimination or a playoff next month against Australia or Syria

– MADRID – Serbia and Iceland can secure World Cup berths with victories in their final European qualifying matches. Serbia hosts Georgia in Group D, while Iceland hosts Kosovo in Group I.

– CONCORD, N.C. – With each dominating day at the track, it’s easy to forget that Martin Truex Jr. was once a journeyman driver stuck in one of the biggest cheating scandals in NASCAR. Now, he’s easily the favorite to win his first Cup title.