BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

– KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Alex Smith leads the Kansas City Chiefs – at 3-0 the NFL’s only unbeaten team – against Kirk Cousins and the Washington Redskins (2-1). Game starts 8:30 p.m.

– FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The Patriots have allowed 105 points in three home games after allowing a total of 124 at home all of last season.

– HOUSTON – The Texans scored a franchise-record 57 points in a romp over the Titans. Houston’s players believe they can get much better.

– EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Four weeks into the season, the New York Giants are winless and frustrated. The prospect of going to the playoffs is all but over.

– NEW ORLEANS – A federal appeals court is set to hear arguments on the six-game suspension of Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott over a domestic case in Ohio.

– A look at baseball’s postseason from A to Z – from Altuve’s Astros to Zack Greinke of the Diamondbacks.

– NEW YORK – Andrew Miller turned the middle innings into a major stage last October. Now, managers are taking their cue from Indians skipper Terry Francona.

– NEW YORK – The Twins are the first team to go from 100 losses to the postseason in a year. Minnesota’s next challenge is Tuesday night’s AL wild-card game against the Yankees.

– DENVER – Carlos Gonzalez just needed a good night’s sleep. Struggling at the plate, the Rockies outfielder visited a sleep specialist. Now it’s his bat that’s awake.

– CHICAGO – A year after their historic World Series title, the Chicago Cubs are flying under the radar. And that’s just fine with them.

– Season wrapups on the 20 major league teams that did not make not in playoffs.

– JERSEY CITY, N.J. – There are no simple solutions for a one-sided Presidents Cup. Better play solves every problem in golf. What would help is more autonomy for the International team.

– One month into the college season and all roads point to another Alabama-Clemson championship game.

– NORMAN, Okla. – The running back combination of Abdul Adams and Trey Sermon is providing a big lift for quarterback Baker Mayfield and No. 3 Oklahoma.

– PITTSBURGH – Coach Mike Sullivan made the threepeat challenge even while his team was still partying after a second straight NHL title. The Pittsburgh Penguins think they can do it.

– Eight countries will join already-qualified Belgium at next year’s World Cup in Russia when group play in Europe wraps up over the next week.

– CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Jimmie Johnson let Chase Elliott vent about a victory that slipped away. That’s part of Johnson’s new role as the mentor at Hendrick Motorsports.

– SEPANG, Malaysia – All appears well on the track for Mercedes with five races left in the Formula One season. Yet the mood after the Malaysian Grand Prix was almost despondent.