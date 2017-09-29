BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Friday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EDT:

– BOSTON – The Red Sox can win their second straight AL East title with a victory over Houston or a Yankees loss. The Astros are one victory from 100 wins. Game starts 7:10 p.m.

– NEW YORK – Major League Baseball is set to smash a barrier – 40,000 strikeouts for a season. The record has been broken for 10 straight years.

– AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl is to discuss the arrest of top assistant Chuck Person as part of a federal fraud and bribery sting. News conference 3:15 p.m.

– Two Friday night college football games involving Top 25 teams: No. 5 Southern California at No. 16 Washington State (10:30 p.m.); No. 14 Miami at Duke (7 p.m.).

– Previews of two key college football games Saturday: No. 2 Clemson at No. 12 Virginia Tech; No. 24 Mississippi State at No. 13 Auburn.

– JERSEY CITY, N.J. – The Americans take a two-point lead into the second day of matches at the Presidents Cup.

– DOVER, Del. – Danica Patrick gets ready for perhaps the final races of her NASCAR career. With no sponsorship and no ride, Patrick is about out of options.

– NHL teams once spent heavily on free agency. Now they are signing their young stars – such as Edmonton’s Connor McDavid – to lucrative, long-term contracts.

– INDEPENDENCE, Ohio – Dwyane Wade, reunited with LeBron James and in pursuit of another title, is introduced by the Cavaliers.

– LOS ANGELES – The Minnesota Lynx and Los Angeles Sparks resume the WBNA Finals, with the best-of-five series tied entering Game 3. Game starts 9 p.m.

– LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Bears quarterback Mike Glennon turned the ball over four times against Green Bay and his job could be in jeopardy after a 35-14 loss Thursday night.

– FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Devonta Freeman isn’t just quick with his feet for the unbeaten Atlanta Falcons. The NFL’s highest-paid running back has exceptional vision.

