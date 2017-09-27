BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Tuesday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EDT:

– What began more than a year ago with a lone protest by an NFL quarterback has grown into a roar. The reasons for the demonstrations are as varied as the methods.

– Almost all of the 200 players who took part in protests during Sunday’s NFL games were doing so for the first time. They were, in their own words, ”woke.”

– NBA teams and players are trying to figure out how best to use their platform in response to the president’s inflammatory rhetoric.

– NFL owners haven’t taken President Trump up on his challenge to fire any players who protest during the national anthem. A look at the legal, constitutional issues.

– NEW YORK – Four assistant basketball coaches from Arizona, Auburn, Southern California and Oklahoma State are arrested on federal corruption charges.

– ST. LOUIS – The Chicago Cubs can clinch the NL Central for a second straight year with a win against St. Louis or a loss by Milwaukee. Game starts 8:15 p.m.

– CLEVELAND – The Twins, with the majors’ worst record last year, can clinch an AL wild card with a win over Cleveland and an Angels loss to the White Sox. Game starts 7:10 p.m.

– The third installment of the weekly AP All-America watch features the next Michigan defensive star, Christian McCaffrey’s replacement at Stanford and Florida’s special weapon.

– OKLAHOMA CITY – The real MVP of the NBA offseason appears to be Sam Presti. The Thunder general manager added Paul George and Carmelo Anthony to Oklahoma City’s lineup.

– MINNEAPOLIS – The defending champion Los Angeles Sparks look to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five WNBA Finals when they play the Minnesota Lynx. Game starts 8 p.m.

– FRISCO, Texas – The Dallas Cowboys recover from another woeful start. This time, the victory at Arizona could reverberate on and off the field.

– PITTSBURGH – The Steelers insist they are united off the field no matter how it may have looked during the national anthem Sunday in Chicago.

– NEW YORK – Davis Love III and Lorena Ochoa highlight the latest class to enter the World Golf Hall of Fame.

– MADRID – Defending champion Real Madrid faces winless Borussia Dortmund in Germany, while Liverpool is at Spartak Moscow and Manchester City hosts Shakhtar Donetsk.

– WUHAN, China – Simona Halep, who had a chance this week to reach the No. 1 ranking, is routed in her opening match at the Wuhan Open.