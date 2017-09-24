BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Sunday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EDT:

– President Donald Trump’s profane comments about NFL owners firing players who kneel during the national anthem served to incite more player protests instead of quelling them Sunday as the controversy reverberated across the Atlantic at the league’s first London game of the season.

– Updates from around sports on President Donald Trump’s comments in the Latest

– The AP releases its new Top 25 College Football poll

– Updates from around the Week 3 in the NFL in the Latest

– CARSON, Calif. – Alex Smith and the Kansas City Chiefs go for their seventh straight victory against Philip Rivers and the Los Angeles Chargers, and their 12th straight AFC West victory overall. Game starts 4:25 p.m.

– DETROIT – The Detroit Lions host the Atlanta Falcons in a matchup of two of the NFC’s four undefeated teams. Game starts 1 p.m.

– ATLANTA – Paul Casey has a two-shot lead at the Tour Championship, a chance to end eight years without PGA Tour victory and possibly the FedEx Cup.

– CINCINNATI – The Boston Red Sox try to complete a three-game sweep of the Cincinnati Reds and move a step closer to a second straight AL East title. They lead the Yankees by four games with eight to play. Game starts at 1:10 p.m.

– PHOENIX – The Arizona Diamondbacks can clinch a NL wild card with a victory over Miami or a loss by Colorado. Game starts at 4:10 p.m.

– LOUDON, N.H. – Kyle Busch starts on the pole and Martin Truex Jr. goes for his second straight win when the NASCAR Cup series has its race at New Hampshire. Race starts at 2:15 p.m.

– MINNEAPOLIS – The Los Angeles Sparks and Minnesota Lynx meet in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals. Game starts at 3:30 p.m.