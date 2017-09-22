BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Friday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EDT:

– OAKLAND, Calif. – NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant takes part in media day for the champion Golden State Warriors amid scrutiny about his Twitter criticism of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

– OKLAHOMA CITY – Thunder President Sam Presti discusses the status of MVP Russell Westbrook, who has yet to sign a contract extension.

– MINNEAPOLIS – Andrew Wiggins is set to sign a five-year, $148 million extension with the Timberwolves. The process was complicated by Wiggins’ abrupt change of agents.

– Previews of two Top 25 games Saturday involving ranked opponents: No. 6 Oklahoma State vs. No. 16 TCU; No. 11 Georgia vs. No. 17 Mississippi State.

– In Friday’s lone Top 25 college football game, No. 23 Utah plays at Arizona. Game starts 10:30 p.m.

– LARAMIE, Wyo. – Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen is a fascinating case study for NFL teams. Some fans deride his weak stats against top opponents. Scouts are digging deeper.

– LOS ANGELES – The Dodgers can clinch their fifth consecutive NL West title with a win over San Francisco or a loss by Arizona. Game starts 10 p.m.

– HOUSTON – Justin Verlander looks to go to 4-0 since being traded to Houston when the AL West champions face a Los Angeles Angels team in the AL wild-card mix. Game starts 8:10 p.m.

– SEATTLE – Winners of 27 of 28 games, Cleveland plays the fading Seattle Mariners. This run by the Indians is a first in the majors since the 1884 Providence Grays. Game starts 10:10 p.m.

– ATLANTA – Kyle Stanley has a two-shot lead in his Tour Championship debut going into the second round. Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm are three behind.

– FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Jets tackle Brandon Shell speaks with the AP about a stutter that made him a target of bullying while growing up in South Carolina.

– FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys were down to two healthy cornerbacks during a blowout loss to Denver. Dallas could face tricky decisions at cornerback Monday night at Arizona.

– SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Coach Kyle Shanahan got the offense going for the San Francisco 49ers but is still searching for his first win after a 41-39 loss to the Rams.

– STORRS, Conn. – Hall of Fame basketball coach Geno Auriemma is offering to go unpaid next year in response to criticism over high salaries at UConn. He is to make more than $2 million.

– On the 44th anniversary of the Billie Jean King-Bobby Riggs match and the release of the movie ”Battle of the Sexes,” women’s sports still has a long way to go.

– PRAGUE – Ilie Nastase, banned by tennis authorities for two years because of his vulgar conduct as Romania’s Fed Cup captain, has a new job. He’s a diplomat, for the Czech Republic.

– LONDON – For the third straight year, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar will vie for FIFA’s top player award.