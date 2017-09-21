BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Thursday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EDT:

– OAKLAND, Calif. – Light heavyweight champion Andre Ward is retiring from boxing at 33 with an undefeated record. He says his body can no longer withstand the ”rigors of the sport.”

– MIAMI – Every NBA coach who started last season is back to start this one. It’s a major source of pride for coaches, with camps set to open.

– ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The nation’s best 13-year-old basketball player wears braces and is already 6-foot-7. The AP is given a behind-the-scenes look at this basketball prodigy.

– SANTA CLARA, Calif. – The 49ers, 0-2 and yet to score a touchdown, host a Los Angeles Rams team that is 1-1. San Francisco has scored a conference-low 12 points. Game starts 8:25 p.m.

– FRISCO, Texas – Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott finally had a humbling ”welcome to the NFL” moment. The question now for the star Cowboys is how they respond.

– MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Brewers, trailing the NL Central-leading Cubs by 3 1/2 games, open a four-game series with Chicago. Game starts 8:10 p.m.

– ANAHEIM, Calif. – The Angels, 1 1/2 games behind Minnesota for the second AL wild-card spot, play a Cleveland Indians team that has won 26 of 27. Game starts 4:07 p.m.

– ATLANTA – The FedEx Cup finale begins with Jordan Spieth the No. 1 seed at the Tour Championship. The points are reset for the top 30 who qualified.

– In the lone Top 25 college football game Thursday night, No. 21 South Florida hosts Temple (7:30 p.m.).

– LAWRENCE, Kan. – Star quarterbacks Baker Mayfield (Oklahoma), Mason Rudolph (Oklahoma State) and Will Grier (West Virginia) have their teams at the top of the Big 12.

– CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant could be on the same path as his predecessor, Deshaun Watson – the Heisman Trophy stage and College Football Playoff.

– The Dallas Stars made the most significant moves during the NHL offseason. Ken Hitchcock is their coach again, and new additions include Ben Bishop and Alexander Radulov.

– SHANGHAI – In the first NHL preseason game played in China, the Los Angeles Kings defeat the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 before a raucous crowd.

– COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley is ready to get back to work with the NCAA champions.

– PHOENIX – Jerry Colangelo has been an NBA and MLB owner and USA Basketball director. He’s contributed greatly to Grand Canyon University, which is honoring him with a campus museum.

– Gareth Barry has been in England’s top division for 19 years. On Monday, he will break the Premier League’s appearance record if he plays for West Bromwich Albion.