BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Tuesday.

– MIAMI – Giancarlo Stanton, baseball’s most prodigious home run hitter, might also be the streakiest. The Marlins slugger has 55 homers, nearing Roger Maris’ total of 61.

– Awaiting his second child, Michael Phelps speaks with the AP about family life, his latest sponsorship venture and the possibility of a return to the pool.

– The second installment of AP’s All-America watch: A new star receiver emerges in Virginia Tech; a pass-rushing linebacker leads Vanderbilt’s stingy defense.

– AUBURN, Ala. – No. 15 Auburn, its offense sloppy and inconsistent, is down to two scholarship quarterbacks now that backup Sean White has been kicked off the team.

– To redshirt or not to redshirt? That is the question for Pac-12 coaches who must weigh necessity and talent with maturity and strategy.

– ALLEN PARK, Mich. – Lions coach Jim Caldwell can be happy about how Monday night’s victory over the Giants unfolded. The Lions needed no fourth-quarter rally this time.

– SANTA CLARA, Calif. – The San Francisco 49ers are still looking for their first touchdown two games into coach Kyle Shanahan’s regime.

– NEW YORK – Former tennis star James Blake was mistakenly arrested in Manhattan in 2015, slammed to the ground and cuffed. He testifies at the officer’s police disciplinary trial.

– CAMDEN, N.J. – David Bey, a U.S. Boxing Association champion who defeated Greg Page in 1984 lost to Larry Holmes in 1985, dies in a New Jersey construction accident at 60.

– KANSAS CITY, Kan. – Sporting Kansas City and the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday night play for the U.S. Open Cup, the nation’s oldest ongoing soccer competition.

– ROME – Pietro Pellegri, the 16-year-old sensation for Genoa, is the youngest player in Italian league history to score twice in a game.