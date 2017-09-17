BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Sunday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EDT:

– NEW YORK – The Associated Press releases its weekly Top 25 college football poll. Poll released at 2 p.m.

– ATLANTA – They last met with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. Now, the Falcons host the Green Bay Packers in an early season showdown that is expected to be the first open-air NFL game in Atlanta since 1991 at new Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Game starts 8:30 p.m.

– DENVER – Ezekiel Elliott gets his second start while his domestic violence suspension works its way through the courts as the Dallas Cowboys visit Von Miller and the Denver Broncos. Game starts 4:25 p.m.

– NEW ORLEANS – The NFL’s top two active quarterbacks in terms of career yards and touchdowns passing are matched up when Tom Brady’s New England Patriots visit Drew Brees’ New Orleans Saints. Both teams are seeking their first win this season. Game starts 1 p.m.

– HOUSTON – Justin Verlander makes his first home start for Houston with the Astros needing either a win over the Mariners or a loss by the Angels to clinch their first division title since 2001. Game starts 2:10 p.m.

– WASHINGTON – Nationals ace Stephen Strasburg tries to extend his franchise record of 34 straight scoreless innings when he starts against the Dodgers. Strasburg is 13-4 going into this matchup of NL division leaders vs. Hyun-Jin Ryu. Los Angeles has won four in a row since its 11-game losing streak and is going for a sweep at Washington. Game starts 8:08 p.m.

– LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Marc Leishman has a five-shot lead in the BMW Championship, and Phil Mickelson needs a good finish to advance to the FedEx Cup finale.

– JOLIET, Ill. – Kyle Busch has the pole at Chicagoland Speedway as he opens his bid for a second NASCAR Cup championship. Busch and Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin start on the front row, with fellow Toyota driver Martin Truex Jr. third. Truex has four wins this year and is considered the favorite to win the title. Race starts 3 p.m.

– SONOMA, Calif. – Josef Newgarden tries to win his first IndyCar championship in the season finale at Sonoma Raceway. He must hold off his three Team Penske teammates and four-time series champion Scott Dixon. Race starts 6:30 p.m.

– Around the NHL, players are trying to think of ways to stop the back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins from pulling off the three-peat. That’s easier said than done against a team that has won eight consecutive playoff series, but there are some ideas.

– UNIONDALE, N.Y. – Nearly 2+ years after last playing at the Nassau Coliseum, the New York Islanders return to their refurbished former home for one day as they host the Philadelphia Flyers in the teams’ preseason opener.