BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Saturday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EDT:

– LAS VEGAS – Gennady Golovkin fights Canelo Alvarez in a middleweight showdown between big punchers in their prime. Bout starts about midnight.

– LOUISVILLE, Ky. – No. 3 Clemson, the defending national champion, faces No. 14 Louisville and Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson. Game starts 8 p.m.

– LOS ANGELES – Sam Darnold leads No. 4 Southern California into the Coliseum to play Texas in a meeting of powerhouse programs. Game starts 8:30 p.m.

– GAINESVILLE, Fla. – No. 23 Tennessee plays No. 24 Florida in the SEC opener for both. The No. 24 Gators look to avoid their first 0-2 start since 1971. Game starts 3:30 p.m.

– CLEVELAND – Their 22-game winning streak over, the Cleveland Indians play Kansas City and can wrap up another AL Central title with a win and loss by Minnesota. Game starts 4:10 p.m.

– WASHINGTON – Closing in on the NL West title and home field for the NL playoffs, the Los Angeles Dodgers play NL East champion Washington Nationals. Game starts 1:05 p.m.

– The last time they played in Atlanta, the Falcons routed the Green Bay Packers for the NFC title. They meet Sunday night in the Falcons’ new stadium.

– EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The New York Giants give a final hint on whether Odell Beckham Jr. will be available for Monday night’s game against the Detroit Lions.

– The financial reality is this for NFL players: The maximum value of most contracts won’t be paid out. That is not the case for their peers in baseball, basketball and hockey.

– LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Marc Leishman has a three-shot lead over Jason Day and Rickie Fowler going into the third round of the BMW Championship.

– EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France – Moriya Jutanugarn is leading during the second round of the Evian Championship, the year’s final major in women’s golf.

– SONOMA, Calif. – IndyCar holds its championship-deciding finale Sunday. The four Team Penske cars are fastest headed into qualifying. Qualifying starts 6:30 p.m.

– JOLIET, Ill. – Kyle Bush will be on the pole Sunday when NASCAR’s postseason begins at Chicagoland Speedway. Martin Truex Jr. heads into the playoffs as the favorite.

– YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – A federal appeals court declines Youngstown State’s request to stop one of its football players convicted of rape as a teenager from playing on the team.

– BELLEFONTE, Pa. – The 41-year-old son of former Penn State football assistant Jerry Sandusky pleads guilty to child sex abuse allegations a week before his trial.

– CHICAGO – Alex DeBrincat, one of the NHL’s top prospects, is getting a chance to make the Chicago Blackhawks.

– LILLE – On the second day of Davis Cup semifinals, host France takes a 2-1 lead over Serbia with a doubles victory while Australia goes up 2-1 at Belgium in the best-of-five series.

– PITTSBURGH – Luke Rockhold, the third-ranked middleweight in UFC, faces David Branch (21-3) in the main event at a UFC event in Pittsburgh. Main event starts after 10 p.m.