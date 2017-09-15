BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Friday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EDT:

– The Indians try to extend their record winning streak to 23 games when they play the Kansas City Royals. Cleveland’s Trevor Bauer is going or his league-leading 17th victory. Game starts 7:10 p.m.

– NEW YORK – Major League Baseball is reviewing how an umpire got hit this week by a pitch that a catcher missed during a Tigers-Indians game, the AP is told.

– CHICAGO – The first-place Cubs and Cardinals open a big weekend series in which St. Louis has a chance to take the NL Central lead. Game starts 2:20 p.m.

– WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump wants ESPN to apologize days after one of its anchors called him a ”white supremacist” and ”bigot.”

– LAS VEGAS – Gennady Golovkin takes on Canelo Alvarez in a middleweight showdown Saturday night, the kind of fight boxing fans have wanted for a long time.

– TAMPA, Fla. – Florida sports teams will be in their usual homes this weekend in a state dealing with power outages and nursing home evacuations from Hurricane Irma.

– In college football’s lone Top 25 game Friday, No. 22 South Florida hosts Illinois (7 p.m.).

– Previews on three notable Top 25 games Saturday: No. 3 Clemson-No. 14 Louisville; No. 4 Southern California-Texas; No. 23 Tennessee-No. 24 Florida.

– The NCAA is moving toward reforming transfer rules. There is much work to be done and any drastic changes are likely a few years away, but change is coming.

– The NFL is asking a federal appeals court to move quickly on its request to overrule an injunction that blocked a six-game suspension for Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

– Le’Veon Bell has logged only 51 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers, including the playoffs. But Bell finishes first in the AP position rankings for running backs, beating out the Ezekiel Elliott.

– CINCINNATI – They’ve lost two home games and have yet to get into the end zone. The Bengals open their 50th season with one of the worst showings in franchise history.

– DAVIE, Fla. – Few jobs invite more Monday morning quarterbacking than Sunday play-calling, but Dolphins coach Adam Gase loves it anyway.

– The two-time defending champion Pittsburgh Penguins and the expansion Vegas Golden Knights are among the NHL teams to start training camp.

– WASHINGTON – For Alex Ovechkin and other NHL players, the door finally shuts on the Olympics in South Korea. Hockey’s international ruling body closes the final possible opening.

– JOLIET, Ill. – The NASCAR postseason opens this weekend at Chicagoland Speedway, with Martin Truex Jr. the favorite.

– SONOMA, Calif. – Josef Newgarden hit the wall at Watkins Glen, and Scott Dixon got a clear shot at the title. And a driver should never is give Dixon, a four-time champion, an opening.

– LIMA, Peru – Former U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon is elected the new ethics chair of the IOC. His first task will be to restore credibility to an organization battered by scandal.

– LIMA, Peru – The IOC gets a report about doping and discusses preliminary plans for the sports program at the 2024 Summer Games.

– LILLE, France – Serbia takes a 1-0 lead over nine-time champion France on the opening day of the Davis Cup semifinals. Belgium is home against Australia in the other semifinal.