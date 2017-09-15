BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Thursday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EDT:

– CLEVELAND – On a roll like no team in AL history, the Cleveland Indians try to extend their landmark streak to 22 games when the open a series against Kansas City. Game starts 7:10 p.m.

– LAS VEGAS – Canelo Alvarez made 80 pesos in his first pro fight when he was 15 years old. Twelve years later, he will cash in millions for his bout Saturday night with Gennady Golovkin.

– CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals play the Houston Texans in a matchup of teams whose quarterbacks struggled mightily in opening losses. Game starts 8:25 p.m.

– INDIANAPOLIS – Kickers Adam Vinatieri and Phil Dawson – both in their 40s – are the only players left in the NFL from the 1990s.

– TEMPE, Ariz. – Larry Fitzgerald says the only thing missing in his career is a Super Bowl ring. The injury to running back David Johnson makes fulfilling that goal anytime soon even less likely.

– NEW YORK – ”Sportscenter” host Jemele Hill apologizes for tweeting that President Donald Trump is a ”white supremacist” and ”bigot.” Hill regrets placing ESPN in an unfair light.

– CLEMSON, S.C. – No. 3 Clemson plays at No. 14 Louisville on Saturday night, with last year’s game still fresh. Lamar Jackson nearly derailed the Tigers’ national title season.

Texas faces Southern California for the first time since 2006 on Saturday night. Some consider that game, a 41-38 Texas victory, the greatest in college football.

– Oklahoma should be wary after Baker Mayfield planted a Sooners flag at midfield after a romp at Ohio State. Teams that disrespect opponents often get their comeuppance.

– In Thursday’s lone college football game, New Mexico plays at Boise State. Game starts 8 p.m.

– LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas play together in the opening round of the BMW Championship, the third FedEx Cup playoff event.

– EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France – Rain and strong wind force the year’s final major in women’s golf to start a day later and be cut to 54 holes.

– LIMA, Peru – A group of 17 anti-doping leaders wants the Russian Olympic Committee banned from the Winter Games, but there should be a path for Russian athletes to compete.

– SONOMA, Calif. – The IndyCar Series is ready to crown its champion. Four drivers enter the season finale in contention Sunday at Sonoma Raceway – a Penske vs. Ganassi showdown.

– SINGAPORE – Sebastian Vettel is hoping to reclaim the Formula One championship lead from Lewis Hamilton this weekend.

– Two semifinals in the best-of-five WNBA playoffs: Washington (down 1-0) at Minnesota (8 p.m.); Phoenix (down 1-0) vs. Los Angeles at Long Beach, Calif. (10 p.m.).

– NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Coming off their first trip to the Stanley Cup Final, the Nashville Predators start training camp, looking to build on their excellent season.

– LONDON – U.S. World Cup winners Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe are donating 1 percent of their salaries to soccer charities. They are the first female players to join the movement.